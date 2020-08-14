Things to do on Coast this weekend

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Coast Expo

What: Looking to make your next fishing, camping or caravanning trip a bit more special? Check out the Fraser Coast Expo to see over 100 local and regional businesses showcasing a massive range of caravans, camper trailers, boats, and 4×4 accessories, outdoor gear and more.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

When: Today (Friday) 8.30am to 4pm, Saturday 15 8:30am to 5pm, Sunday August 16 8:30am to 4pm.

Cost: $12 for adults, seniors $10 and children under 16 enter free.

Note: Due to COVID-Safe regulations, all visitors to the event will be required to purchase their tickets online prior to entry. No tickets will be sold at the gate for this event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

SATURDAY

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay BBQ Festival

What: Come along and savour the amazing flavours of The Hervey Bay BBQ Festival at beautiful Arkarra Gardens.

Where: Arkarra Gardens, 28/34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: Adult tickets cost $25, children's tickets cost $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

Susan River Gel Ball open day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting its 34th gel ball skirmish open day.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Road, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

SUNDAY

Nikenbah Markets

What: A family and pet friendly market where you can buy your regular fruit and veg, plants, clothing, gifts, handmade items, homewares and much more.

When: 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

Cost: Free entry