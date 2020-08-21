Things to do on the Coast this weekend

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Shoppers spend the morning of the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Whether it's sports, outdoor fun, markets, hand made goods or an inclusive picnic there's something to do on the Fraser Coast.

Saturday August 22

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball open day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting its 35th gel ball skirmish open day.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Road, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35. Bookings can be made through the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.

Wide Bay AFL

What: Hervey Bay Bombers take on Bay Power AFC at Norm Mclean Oval in Hervey Bay.

Where: Norm Mclean Oval, 20-22 Raward Rd, Wondunna

When: 2pm

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Hockey

What: Hervey Bay Hockey Association continues with their week 8 draw.

Where: McFie Park, corner of Tavistock St and Colyton St Hervey Bay

When: Seniors Women's 'A' Magpies vs. Brothers at 3:20pm, Seniors Men's 'A' Magpies vs. Granville at 4:40pm, Seniors Men's 'A' Brothers vs. Brothers/Roos at 6pm.

Cost: Free entry

Sunday August 23

The Handmade Expo Fraser Coast

What: The Handmade Expo Fraser Coast is the very best in Handmade, hand baked and homegrown & Australian small business from around the Fraser Coast & Beyond

Where: Maryborough Community and Recreational Centre, corner of Ariadne St and Woodstock St

When: 9am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Qmunity Gays Picnic

What: An LGBTQI+ picnic welcoming new and old friends to catch up to enjoy a picnic, activities and conversations. BYO food or BBQ and chairs.

Where: Small Park on the waters edge at the end of Walker St, Maryborough

When: 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Free