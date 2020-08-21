Things to do on the Coast this weekend
LOOKING for something to do this weekend?
Whether it's sports, outdoor fun, markets, hand made goods or an inclusive picnic there's something to do on the Fraser Coast.
Saturday August 22
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball open day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting its 35th gel ball skirmish open day.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Road, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35. Bookings can be made through the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.
Wide Bay AFL
What: Hervey Bay Bombers take on Bay Power AFC at Norm Mclean Oval in Hervey Bay.
Where: Norm Mclean Oval, 20-22 Raward Rd, Wondunna
When: 2pm
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay Hockey
What: Hervey Bay Hockey Association continues with their week 8 draw.
Where: McFie Park, corner of Tavistock St and Colyton St Hervey Bay
When: Seniors Women's 'A' Magpies vs. Brothers at 3:20pm, Seniors Men's 'A' Magpies vs. Granville at 4:40pm, Seniors Men's 'A' Brothers vs. Brothers/Roos at 6pm.
Cost: Free entry
Sunday August 23
The Handmade Expo Fraser Coast
What: The Handmade Expo Fraser Coast is the very best in Handmade, hand baked and homegrown & Australian small business from around the Fraser Coast & Beyond
Where: Maryborough Community and Recreational Centre, corner of Ariadne St and Woodstock St
When: 9am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Qmunity Gays Picnic
What: An LGBTQI+ picnic welcoming new and old friends to catch up to enjoy a picnic, activities and conversations. BYO food or BBQ and chairs.
Where: Small Park on the waters edge at the end of Walker St, Maryborough
When: 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Free