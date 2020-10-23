Things to do on the Coast this weekend
Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
There are plenty of markets to visit and things to see and do this weekend.
Saturday October 24
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Fraser Coast Cricket
What: The Fraser Coast Seniors Cricket competition continues in round 4 with two matches held over the weekend. Cavnish take on Ausrocks in one match and Past Grammars clashes with Cavaliers in the other match.
Where: Ausrocks vs. Cavnish will be held at Newtown Oval, 51 Ariadne St, Maryborough. Past Grammars vs Cavaliers will be held at Hervey Bay Cricket Ground along Walkers Rd.
When: Both matches will be held at 12:30pm.
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready to race at the Maryborough Speedway for a day of full throttle action featuring junior sedans, legend cars and F500s just to name a few.
Where: Maryborough Speedway
When: Track opens at 10am and racing starts at 3:30pm.
Cost: Adults $25, Pensioners with ID $20, Studnets with ID $20, Children under 12 enter for free.
Sunday October 25
Classic Car Display
What: MG car club enthusiasts from across Queensland will be coming to the Fraser Coast, showing off their classic cars in the carpark of the Brolga Theatre.
Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough
When: Sunday morning
Cost: Free
Maryborough CWA Market Day
What: Travel to Maryborough’s iconic Wharf St for a market day at the CWA hall featuring craft, clothing and various other items for sale.
Where: 124 Wharf St, Maryborough
When: 8am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball open day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 41st gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
Note: Registrations for this event can be made on the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.
Qmunity Gays Picnic
What: Qmunity Gays are hosting their October social gathering and it's a place for an inclusive afternoon of fun, activities and friendly conversations.
Where: 1 Walker St, Maryborough.
When: 12:00pm to 3pm
Cost: Free