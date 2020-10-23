Things to do on the Coast this weekend

Maryborough Speedway - Jaiden Torrisi (M14) belts down the back straight in the Junior Sedan Top Stars heat.

Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

There are plenty of markets to visit and things to see and do this weekend.

Saturday October 24

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Fraser Coast Cricket

What: The Fraser Coast Seniors Cricket competition continues in round 4 with two matches held over the weekend. Cavnish take on Ausrocks in one match and Past Grammars clashes with Cavaliers in the other match.

Where: Ausrocks vs. Cavnish will be held at Newtown Oval, 51 Ariadne St, Maryborough. Past Grammars vs Cavaliers will be held at Hervey Bay Cricket Ground along Walkers Rd.

When: Both matches will be held at 12:30pm.

Cost: Free entry

Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready to race at the Maryborough Speedway for a day of full throttle action featuring junior sedans, legend cars and F500s just to name a few.

Where: Maryborough Speedway

When: Track opens at 10am and racing starts at 3:30pm.

Cost: Adults $25, Pensioners with ID $20, Studnets with ID $20, Children under 12 enter for free.

Sunday October 25

Classic Car Display

What: MG car club enthusiasts from across Queensland will be coming to the Fraser Coast, showing off their classic cars in the carpark of the Brolga Theatre.

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough

When: Sunday morning

Cost: Free

Maryborough CWA Market Day

What: Travel to Maryborough’s iconic Wharf St for a market day at the CWA hall featuring craft, clothing and various other items for sale.

Where: 124 Wharf St, Maryborough

When: 8am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball open day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 41st gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

Note: Registrations for this event can be made on the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.

Qmunity Gays Picnic

What: Qmunity Gays are hosting their October social gathering and it's a place for an inclusive afternoon of fun, activities and friendly conversations.

Where: 1 Walker St, Maryborough.

When: 12:00pm to 3pm

Cost: Free