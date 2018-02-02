Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 3-4)

FEELING SPORTY: Joe McClintock and Charlie Hall at the Fraser Coast Eight Ball Stand. The Sports Expo is back on this Sunday at the Hervey Bay PCYC.

FEELING SPORTY: Joe McClintock and Charlie Hall at the Fraser Coast Eight Ball Stand. The Sports Expo is back on this Sunday at the Hervey Bay PCYC. Valerie Horton

Saturday

Zumba Masterclass Fundraiser

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay

What: Fundraiser for Arthritis Queensland, featuring raffles, prizes for best-dressed and lucky door prizes. Purple and blue theme.

Cost: $10 at the door.

Howard Country Markets

When: 7am-noon.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard.

What: Plenty of good food and wares available at these markets, held on the first Saturday of each month. If raining stalls will be held inside hall.

Cost: Free entry

Wildlife Visit at the Cultural Centre

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Discovery Sphere, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

What: Ray Revill makes another appearance at the Discovery Sphere. Attendees can get up close and personal with some of the dingoes and reptiles he will bring along.

Cost: $2 gold coin donation

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

Sunday

Sports Plus Expo

When: 9am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: More than 60 groups have booked sites to showcase their activities and take sign-ons. Local dancers and gymnasts will host demonstrations from 9.45am. A sausage sizzle will also be held.

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Dog Obedience and Agility Club Open Day

When: 9am-1pm

Where: 204 Boundary Rd, Hervey Bay

What: Come down with your furry friend and check out the agility and rally-o courses from the group. Please ensure your dog is up to date with all vaccinations.

Cost: Free entry

Nikenbah Markets

When: 6am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Rescue, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd

What: 227 sites offering plenty of food, drink and entertainment. Farm yard pets and kids rides also available.

Cost: Free entry

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink.

Cost: Free

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

All Weekend

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free