Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 3-4)

Saturday
Zumba Masterclass Fundraiser
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay
What: Fundraiser for Arthritis Queensland, featuring raffles, prizes for best-dressed and lucky door prizes. Purple and blue theme.
Cost: $10 at the door.
Howard Country Markets
When: 7am-noon.
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard.
What: Plenty of good food and wares available at these markets, held on the first Saturday of each month. If raining stalls will be held inside hall.
Cost: Free entry
Wildlife Visit at the Cultural Centre
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Discovery Sphere, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre
What: Ray Revill makes another appearance at the Discovery Sphere. Attendees can get up close and personal with some of the dingoes and reptiles he will bring along.
Cost: $2 gold coin donation
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Sports Plus Expo
When: 9am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: More than 60 groups have booked sites to showcase their activities and take sign-ons. Local dancers and gymnasts will host demonstrations from 9.45am. A sausage sizzle will also be held.
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay Dog Obedience and Agility Club Open Day
When: 9am-1pm
Where: 204 Boundary Rd, Hervey Bay
What: Come down with your furry friend and check out the agility and rally-o courses from the group. Please ensure your dog is up to date with all vaccinations.
Cost: Free entry
Nikenbah Markets
When: 6am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Rescue, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd
What: 227 sites offering plenty of food, drink and entertainment. Farm yard pets and kids rides also available.
Cost: Free entry
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink.
Cost: Free
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
All Weekend
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free