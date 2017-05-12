Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Saturday
Play School Concert
WHEN: 10am
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
WHAT: Everyone's favourite children's television show live in concert over this weekend. Children under 12 months of the date of concert art free.
COST: $22
Torquay Beachside Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Opposide Torquay Post Office
WHAT: Markets held on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month. Stallholders welcome to make enquiries on 0409269260.
COST: Free
47th Battalion Carnival
WHEN: 9am
WHERE: Eskdale Park, Maryborough
WHAT: Fraser Coast Crushers host Bundaberg and South Burnett in five junior divisions (U13s, 14s and 15s boys and U14s and 16s girls).
COST: Free
Parkrun
WHEN: 7am
WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au
COST: Free
Karaoke at Kondari
WHEN: 7.30pm
WHERE: Kondari Hotel
WHAT: Karaoke held every night at the Kondari Hotel. You don't need to sing to have a great night. Kids welcome until 10pm.
COST: Free
Urangan Pier Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
COST: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
WHEN: 9am
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
COST: Free
Sunday
Mother's Day Sunset Cruise
WHEN: 3.30pm-7.30pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay marina
WHAT: Treat mum to a special trip on the Spirit of Hervey Bay, with a three course meal and live entertainment on the cruise.
COST: $50. Tickets available from Fraser Coast Travel Centre or Meals on Wheels.
Mother's Day Classic
WHEN: 6.30am
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: 2km walk, 5km walk and 5km run to raise funds for breast cancer research.
COST: Adult $25; concession $15; family (1 adult, 2 children) $45; family (2 adults, 2 children) $65
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
COST: Free
Fraser Coast League Division 1
WHEN: Games from 1pm
WHERE: Federation Park Field, Maryborough
WHAT: Tinana vs. United Warriors (1pm), Granville vs KSS Jets (3pm), Maryborough Wests vs Bayside Strikers (5pm).
COST: Free
All weekend
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod
WHEN: 8am-5pm
WHERE: Brolga Theatre
WHAT: Major performing arts event in Maryborough through the weekend. Plenty of fantastic local talent on display.
COST: Per session: $6 for adults and $4 for concessions.
Bunnings Kids Workshops
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
WHAT: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
COST: Free