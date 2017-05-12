Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Take a cruise this Mother's Day on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

Saturday

Play School Concert

WHEN: 10am

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

WHAT: Everyone's favourite children's television show live in concert over this weekend. Children under 12 months of the date of concert art free.

COST: $22

Play School is coming to Maryborough this weekend. Bev Lacey

Torquay Beachside Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Opposide Torquay Post Office

WHAT: Markets held on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month. Stallholders welcome to make enquiries on 0409269260.

COST: Free

47th Battalion Carnival

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Eskdale Park, Maryborough

WHAT: Fraser Coast Crushers host Bundaberg and South Burnett in five junior divisions (U13s, 14s and 15s boys and U14s and 16s girls).

COST: Free

Parkrun

WHEN: 7am

WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au

COST: Free

Inuaugural parkrun at Urangan. Jim Woodriff crosses the line in second place.This is his 46th parkrun. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Karaoke at Kondari

WHEN: 7.30pm

WHERE: Kondari Hotel

WHAT: Karaoke held every night at the Kondari Hotel. You don't need to sing to have a great night. Kids welcome until 10pm.

COST: Free

Urangan Pier Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

COST: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

COST: Free

Sunday

Mother's Day Sunset Cruise

WHEN: 3.30pm-7.30pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay marina

WHAT: Treat mum to a special trip on the Spirit of Hervey Bay, with a three course meal and live entertainment on the cruise.

COST: $50. Tickets available from Fraser Coast Travel Centre or Meals on Wheels.

Mother's Day Classic

WHEN: 6.30am

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: 2km walk, 5km walk and 5km run to raise funds for breast cancer research.

COST: Adult $25; concession $15; family (1 adult, 2 children) $45; family (2 adults, 2 children) $65

Mother's Day Classic walk, Hervey Bay - Dressed in pink and ready to walk jog or run for breast cancer research at the annual event. Danni Brown is cheered over the line. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

COST: Free

Fraser Coast League Division 1

WHEN: Games from 1pm

WHERE: Federation Park Field, Maryborough

WHAT: Tinana vs. United Warriors (1pm), Granville vs KSS Jets (3pm), Maryborough Wests vs Bayside Strikers (5pm).

COST: Free

All weekend

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: 8am-5pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre

WHAT: Major performing arts event in Maryborough through the weekend. Plenty of fantastic local talent on display.

COST: Per session: $6 for adults and $4 for concessions.

Maryborough Eisteddfod - 18 and under intermediate performers from Coolum Beach School of Dance are ready for the stage. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Bunnings Kids Workshops

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

COST: Free