Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Shoppers spend the morning at the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

HERE’S what’s happening on the Coast this weekend.

From markets and art galleries to outdoor fun at Susan River, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm, Saturday August 8

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm, Saturday August 8

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball open day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting its 33rd gel ball skirmish open day.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Road, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm, Saturday August 8

Cost: $35

More information here.

Gatakers Artspace’s new exhibitions

What: Gatakers Artspace will open four new exhibitions this Saturday in Maryborough. The exhibitions are The Art of Story: Discovering the Lost Thing, Bronzed Beauties, Alice and Isolation Beetles.

Where: Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 2pm, Saturday August 8

Cost: Free entry

AFL Wide Bay

What: The AFL Wide Bay season continues in Round 5 with Hervey Bay AFC taking on Brothers Bulldogs AFC

Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 2pm, Saturday August 8

Cost: Free entry

Talk beaches at the Beach House

What: An interesting discussion on the importance of beaches will take place at the appropriately named Beach House Hotel.

Join special guest speakers from Pacific Whale Foundation, Sea Shepherd and USC for Creating Waves.

They will discuss “the coexistence and intersection of Queensland’s beach culture, sustainable tourism and marine conservation.”

Where: Beach House Hotel

When: Saturday, 5pm - 6.30pm

Cost: Free entry

Celebrate seafood

What: Arkarra Hervey Bay Seafood Celebration will local seafood favourites including Hervey Bay scallops, bugs, prawns and seafood paella.

There will be live music from Sam Maddison, a kids fun zone, craft beer and a cocktail bar.

Where: Arkarra Gardens

When: Sunday, 11am-4pm

Cost: $25