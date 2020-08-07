Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
HERE’S what’s happening on the Coast this weekend.
From markets and art galleries to outdoor fun at Susan River, there’s plenty to do this weekend.
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm, Saturday August 8
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm, Saturday August 8
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball open day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting its 33rd gel ball skirmish open day.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Road, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm, Saturday August 8
Cost: $35
Susan River Gel Ball open day
Gatakers Artspace’s new exhibitions
What: Gatakers Artspace will open four new exhibitions this Saturday in Maryborough. The exhibitions are The Art of Story: Discovering the Lost Thing, Bronzed Beauties, Alice and Isolation Beetles.
Where: Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough
When: 10am to 2pm, Saturday August 8
Cost: Free entry
AFL Wide Bay
What: The AFL Wide Bay season continues in Round 5 with Hervey Bay AFC taking on Brothers Bulldogs AFC
Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 2pm, Saturday August 8
Cost: Free entry
Talk beaches at the Beach House
What: An interesting discussion on the importance of beaches will take place at the appropriately named Beach House Hotel.
Join special guest speakers from Pacific Whale Foundation, Sea Shepherd and USC for Creating Waves.
They will discuss “the coexistence and intersection of Queensland’s beach culture, sustainable tourism and marine conservation.”
Where: Beach House Hotel
When: Saturday, 5pm - 6.30pm
Cost: Free entry
Celebrate seafood
What: Arkarra Hervey Bay Seafood Celebration will local seafood favourites including Hervey Bay scallops, bugs, prawns and seafood paella.
There will be live music from Sam Maddison, a kids fun zone, craft beer and a cocktail bar.
Where: Arkarra Gardens
When: Sunday, 11am-4pm
Cost: $25