Things to do right now to make sure you get the job

A NEW job means new beginnings!

You've just started your job search and are feeling crazy excited.

Well, you were feeling crazy excited until you had the crashing realisation that job hunting isn't easy. So now you just feel crazy.

Finding a new job can feel like a job in itself! And oh man, now you're getting cold feet, and wondering 'What am I even doing?!'

Relax.

Take a deep breath.

You've got this.

Know what you want

It might sound ludicrous, but when you're hating work and desperate to get outta there, you can find yourself jumping head first into a job hunt without really knowing what you're looking for. It's easy to let the novelty and shininess of a new job distract you from what's really important - whether the job is right for you.

Make sure you put together a 'must-have' and 'nice-to-have' list, and ask yourself questions like:

Will the job help me meet my career goals?

Is it challenging enough and does it give me room to grow?

Will I fit in with the company culture?

Does the salary reflect my qualifications and level of experience?

Does it offer a good work/life balance?

Unless you're in a situation where you need a job, any job ASAP, you should be absolutely sure that this job is worth applying for and that you're looking for job perks that will actually make you happier.

Even if it's not your 'dream job', it should tick most of your 'must-have' boxes and at least some of your 'nice-to-haves'.

Polish (or create) your LinkedIn profile

As a jobseeker, you can't afford to ignore the digital extension of your professional self.

Prospective employers, recruiters and companies will search for you online.

If you have a LinkedIn profile, it's very likely to be the first result they find, so make sure that you give it as much love as your other social media accounts.

And if you don't have a LinkedIn profile at all, you risk seeming like a Luddite... seriously, get one!

To make a killer first impression, you need to optimise your profile. This is how to really stand out:

Add a current profile pic

Write a punchy headline that sums up what you do

Add a profile summary

Update your employment history

Add your professional skills (and get them endorsed)

Ask for recommendations

Ideally, you want to do everything in your power to impress recruiters and employers before they even meet you - and your LinkedIn profile is a great way to do just that!