THINGS TO DO: Six hobbies to start on the Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast has several hobby opportunities for anyone and any interest, including flying model aeroplanes.

The Fraser Coast has several hobby opportunities for anyone and any interest, including flying model aeroplanes.

NEED something to pass the time?

Why not start one of these popular hobbies across the Fraser Coast?

There is something on offer for everyone.

GEL BLASTER SKIRMISH

Gel blaster skirmish is a relatively new hobby, rapidly growing in popularity on the Fraser Coast.

Don’t be alarmed by the blasters’ realistic appearance - this is a great hobby to get outdoors with friends, get active and meet new people.

The Coast has three gel blaster stores: U-Gelly and Tactical Gel Blasters in Maryborough, and M4A1 Gel Blasters in Hervey Bay.

Skirmish games are hosted Susan River Gel Ball and caters for all ages.

More information: facebook.com/susanrivergelball/

TABLETOP GAMING

Head on down to Good Games Fraser Coast in Hervey Bay, the Coast’s top shop for your gaming needs.

Whether you’re looking to start with card games, gaming miniatures, boardgames or hobby and gaming accessories, this is your store.

The store also hosts events and tournaments and is a great location to meet fellow hobbyists.

More information: facebook.com/pg/GoodGamesFraserCoast/about/?ref=page_internal

FLYING MODEL AEROPLANES

Soar high with the Maryborough Model Aeroclub and learn to fly model aeroplanes.

The club is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and is welcome to visitors who want to find out more about the hobby.

New members will be coached on how to fly the models to become a competent model pilot.

The hobby is for all ages and the club welcomes new members.

More information: facebook.com/pg/Maryborough-Aero-Model-Club-230773833600711/about/?ref=page_internal

RECREATIONAL FISHING

Recreational fishing is a relaxing way to spend the day and there are plenty of great fishing spots across the coast.

Fishers are spoiled for choice of location, from the estuaries of Maaroom and Boonooroo to the waters of the Mary River and the piers of Hervey Bay.

ART CLASSES

If you’re feeling creative, why not try your hand at art?

The Fraser Coast has a blooming art scene with galleries and classes to enjoy.

The Hervey Bay Art Society holds lessons and workshops for regional artists and provides a social experience for artists.

More information: herveybayartsociety.org.au

PHOTOGRAPHY

Learn the secret of a great photo through the hobby of photography.

Join the Maryborough Camera Club and enjoy learning about the techniques of camera use and photography.

The club hosts workshops, critique nights and photography outings.

New members are welcome to experience the club’s activities as guest before committing to membership.

More information: maryboroughcameraclub.org.au/