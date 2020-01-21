Things to do this Australia Day around the Fraser Coast

AUSTRALIA Day 2020 on the Fraser Coast is shaping up to be a bottler!

From citizenship and award ceremonies to games, market stalls and live entertainment, the day’s calendar is jam-packed with events happening right across the region.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said more than 60 people were in line to win Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards in 10 categories.

“These are awards to recognise our unsung local heroes,” Cr Everard said.

“Council has received more than 60 nominations including seven for the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and maths) junior and senior awards.

“Other categories recognise the champions of our community, sports and culture.”

Fraser Coast Australia Day Award nominees have been invited to an afternoon tea being held in their honour at the Hervey Bay Community Centre (home of the neighbourhood centre), Charles Street, Pialba, on Thursday, 23 January, 5pm to 7pm.

A Citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Awards presentation will be held in the Brolga Theatre auditorium on Sunday, 26 January, from 9am.

Morning tea will be served in the Brolga foyer at the conclusion of both ceremonies, where families and friends are welcome to photograph recipients with councillors.

Australia Day celebrations will also be happening throughout the region on Sunday, 26 January.

Sack races are part of the fun at Rotary's Australia Day celebration in Maryborough.

In Maryborough, activities start in Queens Park at 7am with a free community breakfast cooked by Rotarians, followed by a special performance by the Excelsior Band and classic Aussie games.

Maryborough Town Crier, Ken Ashford and Mary Heritage Carmel Murdoch.

Fraser Coast Community Meals on Wheels will be running rides, raffles, live music, market stalls and more at Scarness Park from 7am to 3pm.

The Toogoom and District Community Association celebration starts at 11.30am at the Toogoom Hall with a flag-raising ceremony. During the afternoon there will be refreshments and a game of trivia.

Australia Day can be celebrated at the Poona Community Hall from 9.30am to 3pm with an Aussie morning tea of damper and lamingtons, roast lamb rolls and barbecue lunch, cricket, darts, lawn bowls and live entertainment.

Tiaro celebrations include meat pie and lamington eating competitions, cow pat throwing, toad racing, an Aussie barbecue, free jumping castle and laser tag at the Royal Hotel from 10am to 3pm.

At River Heads the hall is the place to be for lunch. Activities start at 11am and include a flag-raising ceremony, barbecue, live music, Oz trivia, bush poetry, thong throwing competition and more.

Australia Day starts at Burrum Heads with a free community breakfast from 6.30am at the Burrum Heads Hall, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.