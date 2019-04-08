Things to do this Easter school holidays

CLOWNING AROUND: Burton's Circus clown 81-year-old Robert Bruce who plays Archie the Clown. See him in action until April 13 at Fraser Park, Hervey Bay.

BURTONS CIRCUS

When: Wednesday, April 3 to Saturday, April 13.

Where: Fraser Park, next to the PCYC.

What: Burtons Circus will feature performing camels, miniature donkeys, liberty ponies, clowns, flying trapeze and the daring wheel of death in a two-hour show.

Cost: Tickets start from $25 for an adult and $15 for a child. Visit burtonscircus.com for times, prices and seating availability.

FRASER COAST WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

When: The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is open seven days a week from 10am-5pm.

Where: 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough.

What: The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many dingoes, including an albino.

That's not all you'll see there, either - wallabies, echidnas, birds, snakes and other critters will welcome your crew with open paws. Feeding time for the kangaroos, wallabies and emus is at 2pm each day.

AUSTRALIANA COTTAGE CRAFT AND HERB FARM

When: The farm is open 10am-4pm daily over the school holidays.

Where: 403 Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura.

What: The cottage has wood working areas, pottery huts, the formal and informal herb gardens, a cottage herb nursery and a farm animal area with guinea fowl and pigs, sheep, goats, peacocks, chickens, geese, chinese silky chicken and more.

Cost: Free.

JUMP PARK

When: The jump park is open daily over the school holidays from 9am-6pm.

Where: 229 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween.

What: JUMP Park Hervey Bay is the premier indoor trampoline park of Fraser Coast. Featuring multiple zones and Olympic trampolines, it won't disappoint even the most hardcore.

Cost: Phone 4191 4051 for prices.

food n groove friday

When: As April 5 is the start of the term one school holidays, Food n Groove will be held weekly for the next two weeks - on Friday, April 12 and Thursday, April 18 - the Thursday before Good Friday, from 4-9pm.

Where: City Park, 166 Old Maryborough Rd.

What: Food 'n' Groove Friday is set to bring City Park in Pialba alive. Come and celebrate the Fraser Coast's diversity and vibrant lifestyle through food and entertainment under the stars.

Cost: Free.

Easter craft

When: Wednesday, April 10 from 9am-noon

Where: Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St

What: Egg-cellent Kids Morning for children aged 0-12 with Easter-themed morning of fun, craft, games, puzzles and more. The Tiaro Library, Mayne St will hold the same event on Tuesday, April 9 from 10am-noon. No bookings required.

Cost: Free.

3D pens workshop

When: Thursday, April 11 from 10-11am

Where: Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St

What: Test out some new technology with a a workshop on 3D pens. 3D pens are essentially a freehand 3D printer. Bookings essential and consent forms required for attendees under 16. Phone 4190 5788 or book online through frasercoastlibraries.

eventbrite.com

Cost: Free.

Park Run

When: Saturday, April 6 7-8am

Where: The Pines Park, Pialba or Anzac Park, Maryborough

What: Join the 5km run, walk, chat.

Cost: Free.

VR technologies workshop

When: Thursday, April 11 from 12.30-3.30pm

Where: Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St

What: Take command of a pirate ship across treacherous seas, defend the planet against angry bunnies from Mars, become a samurai warrior or wage war on fruit from the supermarket. There are over 10 experiences to be had, each capable of bringing out the inner child in anyone. Bookings essential and consent forms required for attendees under 16. Phone 4190 5788 or book online through frasercoast- libraries. eventbrite.com

Cost: Free.

Youth Empowerment Day

When: Monday, April 8 from 9am-2pm

Where: Reconnect Youth Centre

What: Reconnect Employment Frist Aid.

Phone 4194 2270

Cost: Free.

Street Art Demo and Lessons

When: Monday, April 8 from 9am-2pm

Where: Reconnect Youth Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

What: Limited spots available. Must pre-book.

Phone 4197 2270

Cost: Free.

Howard Youth Day

When: Tuesday, April 9 from 10am-2pm

Where: 56 Steley St, Howard

What: Food, music and activities. All ages.

Phone 4129 0996

Cost: Free.

STEAM workshop

When: Tuesday, April 16 - 9-10am; 10-11am; 11am-noon

Where: Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St

What: Children aged from eight and over will work in groups to build their own egg protection device. Bookings essential. Phone 4190 5788 or book online through fraser- coastlibraries. eventbrite.com

Cost: Free.

Easter Sunday

in the Park

When: Sunday, April 21 - 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park, Bazaar or Richmond Sts, Maryborough

What: Sunday In The Park hosted by MELSA Maryborough will operate their miniature steam trains. There will also be coal fired steam locomotives, a jumping castle, ice cream and more. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am. Children of all ages are welcome to ride. Closed shoes must be worn on the mini trains.

Cost: Free entry, $2 to ride the miniature trains.

Mary Ann runs on Easter Monday

When: Monday, April 22 - 9am-1pm

Where: Mary River Parklands, Wharf St, Maryborough

What: The merry volunteers from Maryborough City Whistle Stop will operate the Mary Ann steam train from Sussex to Wharf St. The Mary Ann is a full sized replica of the first steam locomotive built in Queensland in 1873.

Cost: $3