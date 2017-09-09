9 cool things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

STARTS TODAY: The 24-hour human powered vehicle race, part of the Maryborough Technology Challenge, starts midday.

ALL WEEKEND

TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGE

When: Official opening at 8am today. The human-powered vehicle race will start at midday and go for 24 hours.

Where: It is staged in the educational precinct around the Maryborough State High School twin campuses, and the Maryborough Central State School. The precinct is bordered by Kent St, John St, Sussex St and Ferry St.

What: Students from schools across Queeensland will race human-powered vehicles, smilie pushcarts, CO2 Dragsters, solar boats and cars.

Cost: Free to come and watch

SATURDAY

HISTORY EVENT

When: 2.30pm-4.30pm

Where: Bond Store, Wharf St, Maryborough

What: Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling, with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters.

Cost: $30. Phone 41905722.

ENVIRONMENT WORKSHOP

When: From 2pm

Where: Howard CWA Hall, Steley St

What: Create a wildlife-friendly garden workshop hosted by Fraser Coast Council and Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast. Native vegetation planting, attracting birds and butterflies and creating an excellent frog habitat will be discussed. Phone Vanessa on 0428624366.

Cost: $5, includes an information folder and afternoon tea

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: From 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS

When: Departs at 9am

Where: Berth five at Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours "The Milbi" each Sunday. Returns at 1pm.

Cost: Adults cost $45 and children $35. Phone Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours on 41256888 for more information.

KOALA MARKET

When: 6am-noon

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan

What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free entry

OPEN BOWLS DAY

When: From 10am

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Denman Camp Rd, Scarness

What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go. There are no experience or age restrictions.

Cost: $8

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: From 9.30am

Where: Park at Lions Park, Burrum Heads

What: The tide should allow the social group to walk east along the beach or on the shady footpaths before returning to enjoy a social bring-your-own morning tea.

Find out about next weeks low cost day out to Woodgate Beach. Phone Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450.

Cost: Free

BABY AND CHILDREN'S MARKET

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Arts and Crafts Hall at Bideford St, Torquay

What: With a diverse range of up to 80 stalls, the Fraser Coast Baby & Children's Handmade Market is Hervey Bay's premier buying and selling destination for children's handmade goods.

A curation of stalls with locally made products and services for pregnancy, babies, children, right through to mums and dads supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products who enjoy meeting the crafters that make them.

Cost: Entry is free