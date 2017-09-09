9 cool things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ALL WEEKEND
TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGE
When: Official opening at 8am today. The human-powered vehicle race will start at midday and go for 24 hours.
Where: It is staged in the educational precinct around the Maryborough State High School twin campuses, and the Maryborough Central State School. The precinct is bordered by Kent St, John St, Sussex St and Ferry St.
What: Students from schools across Queeensland will race human-powered vehicles, smilie pushcarts, CO2 Dragsters, solar boats and cars.
Cost: Free to come and watch
SATURDAY
HISTORY EVENT
When: 2.30pm-4.30pm
Where: Bond Store, Wharf St, Maryborough
What: Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling, with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters.
Cost: $30. Phone 41905722.
ENVIRONMENT WORKSHOP
When: From 2pm
Where: Howard CWA Hall, Steley St
What: Create a wildlife-friendly garden workshop hosted by Fraser Coast Council and Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast. Native vegetation planting, attracting birds and butterflies and creating an excellent frog habitat will be discussed. Phone Vanessa on 0428624366.
Cost: $5, includes an information folder and afternoon tea
HERVEY BAY PARK RUN
When: From 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.
Free entry, but please register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS
When: Departs at 9am
Where: Berth five at Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours "The Milbi" each Sunday. Returns at 1pm.
Cost: Adults cost $45 and children $35. Phone Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours on 41256888 for more information.
KOALA MARKET
When: 6am-noon
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan
What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.
Cost: Free entry
OPEN BOWLS DAY
When: From 10am
Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Denman Camp Rd, Scarness
What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go. There are no experience or age restrictions.
Cost: $8
WALK WITH RAMBLERS
When: From 9.30am
Where: Park at Lions Park, Burrum Heads
What: The tide should allow the social group to walk east along the beach or on the shady footpaths before returning to enjoy a social bring-your-own morning tea.
Find out about next weeks low cost day out to Woodgate Beach. Phone Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450.
Cost: Free
BABY AND CHILDREN'S MARKET
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Arts and Crafts Hall at Bideford St, Torquay
What: With a diverse range of up to 80 stalls, the Fraser Coast Baby & Children's Handmade Market is Hervey Bay's premier buying and selling destination for children's handmade goods.
A curation of stalls with locally made products and services for pregnancy, babies, children, right through to mums and dads supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products who enjoy meeting the crafters that make them.
Cost: Entry is free