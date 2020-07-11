Menu
Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: File
Whats On

Things to do this weekend

Stuart Fast
11th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
Here's the details for the markets on this weekend and something a little different to try at Susan River.

 

Saturday July 11

 

What: Urangan Pier Markets is the place to be to experience inviting Hervey Bay with food and shopping for every member of the family.

Where: Urangan Pier, Pier St, Hervey Bay

When: 7am - 1pm

Cost: Free entry

 

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality, local, imported and crafted goods for Hervey Bay.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am - 1pm
Cost: Free entry

 

What: The Fraser Coast Regional Council's Art Collection is on display, reflecting the changing nature of the region over the years.

Where: Gatakers Art Space, 311 Kent Street, Maryborough

When: 10am - 2pm

Cost: Free entry

 

Both Days

 

What: Looking for some weekend action? Susan River Gel Ball is hosting two gel ball skirmish open days on July 11 and July 12.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am - 3pm

Cost: $35

More information: www.facebook.com/susanrivergelball

 

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Fraser Coast Chronicle community notices have been suspended over uncertainty if events are going ahead or not.

