Think about retreats not drugs to heal

There is so much to grow your mind, nourish your body and let go of the busyness and stress of the modern lifestyle.

I'VE recently returned from one of the most relaxing holidays of my life - five days at the famous Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat.

Why am I telling you about this?

Because I am passionate about self-love, stopping to make time to fill your cup and how this could potentially be the answer to mental illnesses.

Yes it was expensive, but it was certainly worth every penny. If you've never heard of Gwinganna, picture waking up to views of the Gold Coast hinterland, eating super healthy and nutritious foods, doing yoga, meditation, walks and other exercise classes, swimming in luxurious pools or warming off at the sauna, getting massages and other treatments at a spa surrounded by rain forests and health and wellness workshops.

People go there for all sorts of reasons.

My mum and I have been wanting to go for a while and it seemed fitting six months after the sudden loss of my brother and mum's son.

It helped me emotionally and I highly recommend this for anyone who has been through grief, any form of mental illness or to simply escape the stress of life.

While some turn to alcohol and drugs in tough times, I think it is a true test of character as to how you handle your plan b - when things turn upside down.

There is always a healthier option - the choice is all that stands between us.

How great would it be if we had smaller scale retreats like this on the Fraser Coast?

What if everyone made it their mission to fit in some kind of retreat holiday in the lead up to World Mental Health Day in October?

Think about how much healthier we'd all be. Because let's face it, everyone has stuff going on in life, it's just about how we react and the choices we make to move through such situations.