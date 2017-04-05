Think graffiti is all bad? Nope. It's a form of modern art

Graffiti workshop at Rock Off Hervey Bay - (L) artist Ben Murphy with Annalise Kimber,17, Kai Francis,9, Zach Branford,16, and Jared Rees,14.

TEENAGERS and spray paint combined might put a negative picture in one's mind, but don't jump to conclusions too quickly.

Graffiti is a popular form of modern art and is prominently found in larger urban cities.

As part of National Youth Week, a graffiti workshop was run to encourage young people to explore this style of art.

Twelve participants were guided in the workshop at Rock Off Hervey Bay, learning about techniques and the process.

Then they created their own works, with finished products ranging from animals to sport.

National Youth Week continues until Saturday with many more events planned

A community day is being held at Rock Off today (April 5), 10am-3pm, where two new bikes will be given away.