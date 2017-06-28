Think pink for Grease-themed fundraiser

THINK PINK: The Project Pink Mobile Bus stopped in at the Bay Central Tavern this month, where staff stripped back a layer of black from bus. Once all 123 venues have their turn, it will eventually reveal the colour pink.

FRASER Coast residents better shape up - because staff at the Bay Central Tavern have their hearts set on raising $5000 for the charity Project Pink.

The fun-loving staff at the Pialba Hotel are set to host a Grease-themed Pink Ladies Morning Tea on Friday, June 30, in an effort to help beat breast cancer, which claims the lives of over 3000 Australian women each year.

The Tavern is one of 123 hotels under the Queensland Australian Leisure and Hospitality banner to take part in the project, which is an Australia-wide initiative to help take revenge on the disease.

With all the gals ready to rock in their pink ladies jackets, raffles, prizes for best dressed, a delicious morning tea and an afternoon tradies barbecue, the Tavern's assistant manager Nerida Harmsworth is hoping to reach the fundraising goal.

She said the event was close to the heart of staff and their families, with many lives turned upside down from cancer.

The annual breast cancer fundraising event has been held at the Tavern for over five years.

"We aim to raise $5000 each year - sometimes we have reached it and some years we've fallen short, but that's our goal," Ms Harmsworth said.

"A cure for any kind of cancer is a good thing.

"We just want to raise as much money as we can."

Project Pink chief operating officer Simone Plunkett said the initiative was about bringing the community together to beat breast cancer and make pink a pretty colour again.

"We want to encourage everyone to visit Bay Central Tavern and show your support."

The morning tea will start at 9am. No bookings are necessary. Entry is $10.

The tradies barbecue and raffle will run from 2.30-5.30pm.