Third anniversary interrupted by attempted robbery

Maggie and Philip Yong from Soy Asian Cuisine in Pialba.

RESTAURANT owners Maggie and Philip Yong won't be forgetting their three year wedding anniversary any time soon after the couple's romantic plans took a turn for the worse.

On Wednesday night, an employee of the recently opened Soy Asian Cuisine was threatened with a blunt object during an attempted robbery.

It was believed the offenders attempted to enter the victim's car and take money.

Ms Yong said she and her husband were cooking at the time of the incident and after becoming aware of the situation unfolding they took action.

She said the entire ordeal was "confronting".

"We had about four staff on at the time and they're all pretty shaken," she said.

Ms Yong said she and her husband planned to enjoy a romantic dinner at the restaurant once the number of diners started to drop.

The couple plan to celebrate their anniversary tonight instead.