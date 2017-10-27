Third mention for accused ice queen next month

ACCUSED ice queen, Samuella Lorraine Togo, will appear in court for a third time next month following a mention yesterday.
On September 12, the mother of eight appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with 77 offences including drug trafficking and supply.
Togo, 36, did not appear in court yesterday but was granted an adjournment until November 16.
Police allege Togo was earning up to $10,000 a week in drug money before she was arrested.
She was one of 17 charged following 12-month investigation targeting the trafficking of ice on the Fraser Coast.