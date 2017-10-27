Third mention for accused ice queen next month

Samuella Lorraine Togo pleaded guilty to breaching bail and not complying with court orders.

Samuella Lorraine Togo pleaded guilty to breaching bail and not complying with court orders. Contributed

ACCUSED ice queen, Samuella Lorraine Togo, will appear in court for a third time next month following a mention yesterday.

On September 12, the mother of eight appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with 77 offences including drug trafficking and supply.

STORY: Accused ice queen faces 77 charges

Togo, 36, did not appear in court yesterday but was granted an adjournment until November 16.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

Police allege Togo was earning up to $10,000 a week in drug money before she was arrested.

She was one of 17 charged following 12-month investigation targeting the trafficking of ice on the Fraser Coast.