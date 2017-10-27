News

Third mention for accused ice queen next month

Samuella Lorraine Togo pleaded guilty to breaching bail and not complying with court orders.
Samuella Lorraine Togo pleaded guilty to breaching bail and not complying with court orders. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

ACCUSED ice queen, Samuella Lorraine Togo, will appear in court for a third time next month following a mention yesterday.

On September 12, the mother of eight appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with 77 offences including drug trafficking and supply.

STORY: Accused ice queen faces 77 charges

Togo, 36, did not appear in court yesterday but was granted an adjournment until November 16.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

Police allege Togo was earning up to $10,000 a week in drug money before she was arrested.

She was one of 17 charged following 12-month investigation targeting the trafficking of ice on the Fraser Coast.

Related Items

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fcpolice hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Are we the lucky region? Latest Cash Cow win one of many

Are we the lucky region? Latest Cash Cow win one of many

ARE we the lucky region yet again?

Man threatens with wrench

THREAT: The man walked to his car to retrieve a wrench.

The man did not enter the venue.

Jam packed weekend of events on Fraser Coast

The superboats are returning to Hervey Bay this month.

Bumper weekend of events on Fraser Coast.

Car lands in ditch along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd

A car ran off the road into a ditch on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Local Partners