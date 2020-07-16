A CAIRNS nightclub has been fined for failing to comply with health directions banning dancing at nightclubs.

The $6670 fine is the third of its kind for dancing which has been deemed a high-risk activity that is off limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation issued the fine to the venue today for failing to comply with directions around dancing which happened at the club on July 11.

Bars and clubs were allowed to reopen to more people earlier this month but dancing has been as being too high a risk for the spreading of the virus.

Footage emerged of at least two Brisbane venues with packed dancefloors during the first weekend of the eased restrictions which prompted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to warn that fines could be imposed.

"It is unfortunate that some (nightclubs) did breach those rules," Ms Palaszczuk said at the time.

"That's a matter for police and I do hope that some day in the near future we'll be able to go back to some sort of normality.

"But until then it is so important that everyone abides by the rules."

Originally published as Third nightclub fined for breaching dancing ban