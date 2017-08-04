Third patient airlifted from Fraser Island in less than a week

An 83-year-old Victorian woman was airlifted from Kingfisher Bay Resort after suffering a fall on Friday morning.

LIFEFLIGHT Rescue has flown its third patient from Fraser Island in less than a week after an elderly woman broke her leg on Friday morning.

An 83-year-old Victorian woman was airlifted from Kingfisher Bay Resort after falling.

The woman was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital about 7.20pm in a stable condition.

Two other patients - a 71-year-old Brisbane woman and a 60-year-old Logan man - were flown from Fraser Island on Tuesday with a fractured wrist and head trauma respectively.

It's been a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.