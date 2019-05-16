M'boro tattoo show pays tribute to founder

Under The Gun annual Tattoo Show organiser Leaha McGeorge in preparations for next month with Carriers Arms bar manager Janeen Turton and sponsor Chris White.

Under The Gun annual Tattoo Show organiser Leaha McGeorge in preparations for next month with Carriers Arms bar manager Janeen Turton and sponsor Chris White. Alistair Brightman

INK masters will be uncovered as some of Fraser Coast's living works of art take the stage at the Carriers Arms next month.

Under the Gun Tattoo and Body Piercing in Maryborough will host its third annual Wide Bay Tattoo Show.

With more than 100 people showing interest and 60 registrations within 24 hours of posting the event on Facebook, organisers are expecting their best show to date.

The show holds special significance as it will be in memory of founder and community entrepreneur Heather Byers, who died from cancer last year.

"We want this show to be the best yet," Wide Bay Tattoo Show organiser and tattoo artist Leaha McGeorge said.

"Heather had a very kind heart and wanted to give as much as she could.

"We want to continue her legacy."

The Wide Bay Tattoo Show will be held in honour of its founder, the late Heather Byers. Carlie Walker

Heather organised the annual Kent on Cancer, supported by Maryborough CBD businesses, selling $50 cancer ribbon tattoos with more than $10,000 given to Cancer Council Queensland in two years.

As a huge advocate for the charity and her community, she held many fundraisers, including the first two Wide Bay Tattoo Shows.

Heather died two weeks before last year's show, which was cancelled, but Leaha said the community and businesses' support had been tremendous.

"The show has grown each year and so has the support from the community," Leaha said.

"The Carriers have been awesome, donating the room and helping us set up, which has made it so much easier.

"Once the show is under way we can open the doors so everyone can be involved.

"Tattoo artists from the Sunshine Coast through to Bundaberg and even New Zealand have pledged their support."

With 34 categories, from best small arm tattoo to best colour tattoo or even most unusual, the judges selected are sure to have their artwork cut out for them.

INKING IT: Wide Bay Tattoo Show organiser Leaha McGeorge and sponsor Chris White prepare for a bigger and better event at the Carriers Arms. Alistair Brightman

There will be trophies and certificates for the winners and runners-up, including the overall category trophy in honour of Heather.

All proceeds from the event go to M.A.C.E (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) and S.O.B.S (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide).

Leaha said judges weren't just tattooists but have also selected people who are tattooed and artists.

"We have six judges who will alternate to be one of three judges on each category," Leaha said.

"Judges do not know who has done the work - everyone who gets on the stage is judged equally - no favouritism.

"We have judges who have been judging competitions for many years."

Judges look for everything from quality, lines, neatness, blending, how it has held, details, complexity.

"Doesn't matter when or where you have had your tattoo done, there is a category for everyone," Leaha said.

WIDE BAY TATTOO SHOW

The third annual Wide Bay Tattoo Show will be held at the Carriers Arms Hotel, 405 Alice St, Maryborough on Saturday, June8.

Registration and entry is $10, spectators $5.

Registration times from 10.30am-12.30pm with show to start at 1pm.

For more information, phone 41236333.