Crime

Thirsty thief's super-charged calling card

Jodie Callcott
by
3rd Aug 2019 6:00 AM
A FATHER-of-two was busted after leaving his used energy drink at the scene of his crimes.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the owner of an Amamoor Creek property returned home to find a door open and the house ransacked.

Police found a V drink on the sink and matched the DNA to Kevin Patrick Barry Bourke.

The 39-year-old was charged with seven offences including wilful damage, trespass and breach of bail.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said Bourke was using the drug ice at the time and "mixing with the wrong crowd".

He said Bourke had stopped taking drugs and was now a full-time father.

Bourke pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was convicted and fined $3200.

