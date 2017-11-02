'This is a wakeup call to all Australians': Letter

Constitutional row

I FIND that the row between who is an Australian and who is not, whether they are a Member of Parliament or not, is the most stupid and idiotic part of our constitutional law.

Was the person born in Australia?

What is the birth certificate made out to this person?

What and whose name appears on his passport?

Come on, you dopey grey hairs of humanity, start governing this country before it falls to where it can never be recovered again.

This is a wake-up call to all Australians. Get rid of mainstream politics.

What Australia needs is a fresh start, a start that may not really be the answer but a show that we as the Australian people will always overcome adversity, but more importantly as Australians be "cobbers and mates".

You have your vote in your hand. Spend it wisely.

TED McCAULEY

Maryborough

Thank you Hervey Bay

I AM writing to thank the Hervey Bay community for its outstanding support of Cancer Council Queensland's annual Relay For Life at the weekend.

More than $74,400 was raised by 53 teams and more than 518 participants who walked throughout the night to help make a difference in the fight against cancer. An incredible effort by all.

The success of Relay For Life simply would not have been possible without the spirit, determination and enthusiasm of our volunteers, who generously gave their time all year to plan the event and inspire fellow locals to become involved.

Community support is instrumental to our work and significantly reduces the burden of cancer on the community.

In the Wide Bay-Burnett region alone, about 1630 people are diagnosed with cancer each year - Relay For Life enables us to reach out to them.

All funds raised through Relay For Life enable Cancer Council Queensland to invest in lifesaving research, prevention programs and patient support services.

To our incredible local Relay For Life committee, led by chair Kay Nixon, volunteers, participants, sponsors, and all who donated - thanks.

CHRIS McMILLAN

Cancer Council Queensland CEO