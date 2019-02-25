Menu
Car ploughs into fences, rolls in Maryborough
'This is not going to end well': M'boro crash witness speaks

Blake Antrobus
25th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
ROYSTON Simpkin's trip to Brisbane for work was cut short after he witnessed a white ute veer off the road and plough through suburban Maryborough houses.

The Dundathu man was the first to help the two men involved in the crash after he saw their vehicle flip into a garden along Saltwater Creek Rd in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dashcam footage captures the vehicle veering off the road before hitting the sidewalk about 6.03am.

It can then be seen ploughing through residential fences before striking a tree and flipping over.

Since uploading the footage to social media on Saturday, Mr Simpkin said the video had been inundated with more than 22,000 views.

"When the vehicle overtook me, I wondered why he was going so quick along the road," Mr Simpkin told the Chronicle.

"Then I saw the car veer off and I thought 'This is not going to end well.'

"I could hear the sound of him hitting the fence from my car and there's no doubt it woke so many people up."

Mr Simpkin immediately pulled over and called 000, before racing to assess the situation.

"There was fuel running out of the car and one of the men was saying 'Where's my mate?'" he said. "I was just relieved to see they were okay."

Both men were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

