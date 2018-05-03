Menu
The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
News

This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

Francesca Mcmackin
by
3rd May 2018 7:02 AM

VISITORS to Fraser Island have been urged to plan trips around the high tide, after the ocean claimed another vehicle yesterday.

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
A black Range Rover was driving along the beach yesterday near high tide when it became bogged, and was soon upended by the waves and sunk into the sand.

Once the tide abated a tow truck and tractor were called in to right the vehicle, which had been filled with water and sand, as a crowd of onlookers gathered in the dunes.

 

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
It was then loaded onto the truck to be taken from the shore.

The recovery video was posted to the Fifty Shades of Fraser Island Facebook page yesterday afternoon, while the photos soon appeared on I Got Bogged at Inskip Point.

 

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
