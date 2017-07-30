26°
This limited edition classic brings class to the Dunga Derby

Matthew McInerney
| 30th Jul 2017 2:01 PM
BEAUTY: Lawrie Beacham with his gold, 1968 XT GT Falcon, which he and co-driver Jim Rosenow will drive at next week's Dunga Derby.
BEAUTY: Lawrie Beacham with his gold, 1968 XT GT Falcon, which he and co-driver Jim Rosenow will drive at next week's Dunga Derby. Alistair Brightman

LAWRIE Beacham's 1968 XT GT Ford Falcon looks impeccable at first glance.

The near 50-year-old limited edition classic will arguably be the sweetest- looking ride in next week's Dunga Derby.

So with a car that could make a motorphobic gasp with wonder, how much time has Mr Beacham put into ensuring it's ready to roar in the fundraising rally?

"That's a disgusting answer that one - the car hasn't been started for nine years,” Mr Beacham said with a laugh. "I got it out last week but we'll have it tidied up and ready to go.”

While it may have just emerged from hibernation for the Dunga Derby, where the vehicles are generally worth under $2000 and need to be more than 10 years old, Mr Beacham's Falcon is no stranger to long-distance journeys.

That history is one of the reasons why he believes the Falcon will handle the mystery tour, in which drivers follow specific directions to surprise locations on the four-day adventure.

"It's done London to Sydney a couple of times, it's done a couple around Australia so I'm sure it can do the distance,” he said.

"None of us know which roads we're going on but that's part of the excitement, it's what makes it a bit special - you've got no idea where you're going.”

Mr Beacham's gold Falcon has covered roads most Fraser Coast residents haven't event heard of.

Harry Firth prepared the vehicle for the original London to Sydney in 1968, though it was a non-finisher in the marathon.

Mr Beacham bought the car in the late-1980s with the view to restore the vehicle as a museum piece, but when an opportunity arose to compete in the 1993 London to Sydney he and co-driver Jim Rosenow, from Ballarat, Victoria, took on the 12,000 mile challenge.

Mr Rosenow will again accompany Mr Beacham in next week's Dunga Derby, though the pair may have to relax their competitive approach.

"I was a little bit amiss (last year) having the competitive spirit but it's a different thing and we love the idea,” Mr Beacham said.

"It's a marvellous concept and its one of those special events where every cent goes to the right recipient,” he said.

The Dunga Derby will start on Thursday, August 3, at the Hervey Bay RSL, and returns to Seafront Oval, Pialba, on Sunday, August 6.

dunga derby fccommunity rally for a cause

