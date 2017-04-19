This little pig is living the dream on the Fraser Coast

BEST FRIENDS: Skye Houliston gets to know her pet pig Adele soon after the family got the animal in 2016.

MEET Adele the pet pig.

She's cheeky, loves to share ice blocks with her best mate Skye and she thinks she's a dog.

Not every 15-year-old can say they have a pet pig.

But it was hard to convince Fraser Coast teen Skye Houliston otherwise - she has been obsessed with the farm animal from a young age.

Skye Houliston with her pet pig and pet dog. Contributed

"Skye was about eight when she started asking for a pet pig. She would always get stuffed pig toys and we even made pig birthday cakes, but in the end she got her real pet pig," her mum Jodie said.

The family say Adele, who lives on the family acreage, is just like any family dog, except she has trotters instead of paws and is arguably the most spoiled pig in the region.

And just like a dog, she even chases the family car 'goodbye'.

Under council laws, you cannot keep a pig in an urban area or on a property less than 10,000sq m.

Adele the pet pig enjoys a nap on the guest bed after sneaking into the family home. Contributed

"Many a time he drives out to work of a morning and the pig is chasing his car up the driveway to say goodbye," Jodie said.

And just like man's best friends, Adele has a habit of lazing about and thinking she owns the house.

"We looked outside for over an hour and then found her down in the spare room fast asleep on the bed we had made up for guests," Jodie laughed.

Adele won't settle for a bed in the garage during storms.

"It wasn't good enough she wanted her own room so we made her a bed in the tool room of the shed," Jodie said.

Skye Houliston enjoys hanging out with her pet pig Adele on the family property. Contributed

Adele lets the pet chickens share her food and she gets on very well with the family dog Sadie.

"They play together and get into mischief and have been known to escape and walk the streets together but luckily we have a great neighbourhood," she said.

If you're looking at getting a pet pig and have the land required by council, Jodie said a large property to allow for growth was needed and you have to be careful what you feed them.

"She has mainly grain and fruit, except when she breaks into the dog biscuits," Jodie said.

"They love being dirty and in the hot weather she loves to be hosed and lay in her little pool."