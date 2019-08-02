This one's for Ron - Doon Villa secure the Goodwill Chalice

INJURED: Doon Villa's Sam Kirk breaks collarbone in Goodwill Chalice win against Sunbury 2-1 on Wednesday night.

INJURED: Doon Villa's Sam Kirk breaks collarbone in Goodwill Chalice win against Sunbury 2-1 on Wednesday night. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: The Doon Villa Magpies won the Goodwill Chalice on Wednesday night, defeating Sunbury 2-1 in their round-14 WBPL clash.

Club president Adam Hedberg said the team's performance typified the spirit of late members John Duggan and Rod Bassett.

The match was played on the three-year anniversary of Duggan's death, after Bassett passed away earlier on Wednesday.

"It is always a special match when we remember John Duggan from our club and Alec Anderson from Sunbury,” Hedberg said.

In an emotional day for the club, the win was just the tonic needed after the death of founding life member Bassett.

The Doon Villa team did not have it all their own way, however, with Sunbury creating a number of scoring opportunities.

"Credit must go to our young keeper, Adam Young, who was outstanding,” Hedberg said.

"Sunbury could have easily scored four or five goals.”

It was not all good news on the field for the Magpies, with Sam Kirk fracturing his collarbone early in the first half.

It was only the second match back for Kirk, who fractured his other shoulder last season.

Hedberg paid tribute to Bassett and his significance to the club.

"Ron was a special person for our club and will be sorely missed,” he said.

Bassett joined Doon Villa Soccer Club in 1971 and held many roles, including groundsman, registrar, president, assistant secretary, coach and referee.

He also held the position of Maryborough District Soccer Association registrar and organised and ran the first six-a-side soccer nights in Maryborough.

In 1981, Bassett was awarded one of the club's first two life memberships, alongside Jack Barnes.

In other WBPL matches on Wednesday night, the Buccaneers scored a late goal to secure a 2-2 draw with the KSS Jets.

Granville defeated United Warriors 4-0, with Khody Birt scoring a hat-trick.

United Park Eagles beat Brothers Aston Villa 4-1.

All clubs return to Wide Bay Premier League action on Saturday night.

Round-18 matches have been moved forward to allow for the Brisbane Roar visit later this year.