Rapist's odd excuse for attack on vulnerable sleeping woman

AN entire suburb, a woman who died in police custody and a marriage breakdown have all been blamed for a man's decision to rape a sleeping woman.

Clayton Noel Miller says growing up in Inala "normalised his use of drugs and alcohol" and ultimately resulted in his rape of a 20-year-old woman.

Miller made the remarkable claim in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to one count of rape and two of sexual assault.

The 48-year-old will be eligible for parole in January, after serving just six months of a 4.9-year jail term.

The court was told the father of one was on a six-day drug and alcohol bender when he met his would-be victim at a party in Ellen Grove in August 2018.

They spoke briefly at the event then went their separate ways.

Later that evening, after falling asleep at the house where the party was held, the young woman woke to find Miller touching her breasts. She said 'no' repeatedly, telling him to stop and to go away.

He left her alone and she eventually fell asleep again, only to wake to find her jeans partially removed and Miller kissing her neck and ear.

Again she pushed him away and said 'no', and again he backed off. She pulled her jeans back up and tried to sleep.

Miller waited until she dozed off again then removed her jeans and underwear and began raping her from behind.

The victim woke while he was violating her.

Frozen with fear, she waited for him to finish before crawling from the bed and crying for her friend to help her.

The court heard the woman contacted the police hours later to report the assault.

Miller pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, saving the victim the indignity of a trial.

She chose not to provide a victim impact statement but the court heard she was traumatised by the attack.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Miller claimed he was a life-long substance abuser whose use of drugs and alcohol was normalised at a young age by the residents of Inala.

He said this was further impacted by the breakdown of his marriage and then by the death of his sister, who died from a heart condition while in police custody at Ipswich watch-house.

Judge Julie Ryrie said Miller preyed on a "vulnerable" woman who was sleeping and was under the influence of alcohol.

She said he had exposed her to the possibility of pregnancy and sexual diseases and that he continued assaulting her even though she repeatedly said "no".

"You should have known to stop - she was telling you 'no more' and to stop," Judge Ryrie said.

"In the end you didn't desist. You believed you were entitled to persist with your advances and these concluded with the rape."

Judge Ryrie said most people suffered hardships in their lives but they did not harm others because of them.

"You have had bad things happen but you don't go on and abuse (the drug) ice and you certainly don't go and drink to the level you did," she said.

"You were not able to exercise common sense and good judgment and now you are facing a lengthy term of imprisonment."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support, call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.