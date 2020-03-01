This week’s weather forecast

Enjoying the first day of autumn at Torquay Beach are (L) Noah Pittard,8, Tyler Hepplewhite,8, Lilly Briskey,10, and Cruz Rains,6, from Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast is expected to experience a hot week, with temperatures remaining in the lower 30s.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Fraser Coast is predicted to have sunny start to the week today, with the weather becoming cloudy mid week followed by possible showers for the weekend.

Hervey Bay is predicted to have an increasing possibility of rain for the week, culminating in possible showers on the weekend.

Maryborough will also have increasing possibilities of rain, with possible showers and possible storms for the weekend.

Light winds are predicted to continue across the region throughout the week.

The Fraser Coast can expect a hot, lightly windy week with the possibility of rain for the weekend.