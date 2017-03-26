'This will be Maryborough's greatest year in two decades'

A MONUMENTAL year awaits for Maryborough according to state member Bruce Saunders.

"This is going to be the greatest year for Maryborough in 20 years," he said.

Maryborough has recorded a huge surge in tourist bookings for the Easter holidays according to leading travel website Wotif.com.

Hotel bookings have skyrocketed 75% compared with the same time last year.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the region was a hub of iconic heritage and history.

"We have so much to offer. We're an iconic Queensland location for architecture and history," Mr Stone said.

For Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, the surge is due to visitors finally uncovering the gems in our backyard and he doesn't expect the boom to end any time soon.

"The reality is that people are finding out about Maryborough and the Fraser Coast," Cr Loft said.

Mr Saunders went one step further, as he proclaimed 2017 shapes as the biggest year for Maryborough in two decades.

"This is the rebirth of Maryborough," he said.

"I think people are starting to realise what a great region this is.

"I think this will be a great year for tourism and (Fraser Coast Tourism and Events) have benefitted from extra funding from the state government."

In terms of the Easter holiday bookings, Mr Saunders said it showed a shift in tourists' thinking.

"Not everyone wants to go to the beach, they want to come to places like Maryborough," he said.

"We will see Maryborough back on the map."