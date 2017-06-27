Thor actor visits Rainbow Beach to thaw out for winter

AUSSIE hunk Chris Hemsworth has visited Rainbow Beach after travelling north along Australia's east coast on a family holiday.

He posted a video to his Instagram account early Tuesday of a picturesque beach and calm, blue waters.

Another amazing part of the @australia coast!! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Though the location is not tagged in the post, it is identifiable as the iconic Gympie foreshore.

On the adventure with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, the loved-up couple has been sharing snaps of their journey on social media.

Where will the Hemsworth go next? Maybe Fraser Island? Maybe the Mary Poppins Festival?

