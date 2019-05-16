WINTER WARMERS: Act of kindness for city's homeless

Maryborough's Jo Baker with some of the jackets she has left in Queens Park.

Maryborough's Jo Baker with some of the jackets she has left in Queens Park. Carlie Walker

AS TEMPRATURES fall, one Maryborough woman is helping keep people in need warm.

Last year Jo Baker tied jackets and jumpers to trees and posts across the Heritage City, helping the homeless and people in need protect themselves against the cold weather.

Ms Baker started distributing the items this week, but has been somewhat hampered in her efforts by the wet weather, which threatened to dampen the clothing before it can be worn.

She's found a solution - tying the items to posts at undercover areas at Queens Park and Maryborough's former railway station.

"That protects them from getting wet," she said.

Ms Baker said she had heard a few homeless people hung around the old station and she was hoping they would receive the items.

She's been getting the jackets from a range of places, including secondhand stores, donations from people who have heard about her efforts and from Dimmys, which had a sale on jackets just in time for winter.

"They are nice thick ones, I was pretty excited about that," she said.

While Ms Baker is prepared to spend her own dollars on helping others, the community can also get involved.

The French Hot Bread Shop is accepting donations of jumpers and jackets, which will be passed on to Ms Baker to spread around town.

"Maryborough has quite a few homeless people," she said.

"If we can't provide a roof over their head, at least we can provide a little bit of warmth."