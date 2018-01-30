Those with a disability invited to paddle with Bay club

Passionate outrigger John Hunte introduced the all abilities version at the Hervey Bay club.

PADDLING in the ocean, John Hunte feels "free”.

The paraplegic lost movement in his legs from a 1995 semi-trailer accident, but that has not stopped him from living life to the fullest.

The Sunshine Coast outrigger visited Hervey Bay at the weekend to introducing adaptive paddling to Fraser Coast Outrigging Canoe Club.

With the aid of special equipment, the program called No limits gives people with a disability the chance to participate in outrigging.

For example, Mr Hunte requires a belt around his waist to help him stay in the canoe.

Citing paddling as a major stress-relief activity, he recommends that others with a disability give it a go.

"It gives them a chance to get on the water, and gives them a sense of freedom,” Mr Hunte said.

"It gets rid of all your stress in the water.”

Two local men, Jim Tupper and Michael Oxley, came and gave adaptive paddling a try and said they plan to continue with it.

Life was particularly tough for Mr Hunte the first three years after his major accident, he said, but he adjusted through a positive mindset.

He was introduced to watersports three years ago. Now, he trains multiple times a week and specialises in V1 racing.

Find out more about adaptive paddling by calling 0488251086 or 0420373362.