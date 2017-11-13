Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Thousands of cars recalled: Issues with airbags, seatbelts

The Jeep Compass 2010-2014 model is one of the vehicles recalled.
The Jeep Compass 2010-2014 model is one of the vehicles recalled.

THOUSANDS of vehicles have been recalled due to safety issues with the airbag and sealtbelts.

The recall applies to three popular models of car:

  1. Chrysler Sebring (JS) 2010
  2. Dodge Caliber (PM) 2010-2012
  3. Jeep Compass and Patriot (MK) 2010-2014

What are the defects?

The safety recall campaign was launched due to the occupant restrain controller on the vehicles which may experience loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash.

This is due to a shorting condition resulting in a negative voltage transient that travels to the occupant restraint control via the front impact sensor wires.

The loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash may increase the risk of injury or death.

What should consumers do?

Fiat Chrysler Automobile will rectify the vehicle at no cost to the consumer. To do this an authorised dealer will replace to the occupant restrain control. Consumers are encouraged to act immediately. 

  • It isn't the only recent recall with 150,000 cars manufactured by Subaru recalled yesterday due to controversial Takata airbags. READ MORE HERE.

Topics:  australia editors picks recall toowoomba vehicle recall

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

New cat retreat could be coming to the Fraser Coast

New cat retreat could be coming to the Fraser Coast

THERE could soon be a new place on the Fraser Coast for residents to house their feline friends.

Rival gay marriage bill announced

A rival bill on how to make gay marriage legal has been released by conservative MPs two days before the result of the postal survey is announced. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

“No group should impose their values on another group."

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Tips to keep well while you spend your kids inheritance

JAZZ IT UP: Serve a berry smoothie in a mason jar for something different.

Retirement has arrived, time to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Local Partners

Pricing revealed for 2018 model Holden Equinox SUV

Replacing the Captiva, the Equinox will initially be available with a choice of either a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Lama Choedak's guide to enjoy a balanced life

BUDDHIST BLESSING: Lama Choedak will return to Hervey Bay later this month.

Learn how to balance life, enjoyment and spirituality.

Simple steps to avoid having your car stolen

Car theft,thief, break in.Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

How do you reduce your risk?

Bread, buns, biscuits and more

Recipes from a chef captivated by the craft of baking

Mum's dying wish: How you can help

CANCER BATTLE: This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.

This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her two children.

App helping women achieve orgasm

Emma Watson uses it. And so do many Aussie women.

Nissan Navara Black Edition muscles up for the family

Only 500 Nissan Navara N-Sport Black Editions have been produced, starting from $54,490 plus on-roads.

We're testing why Australian buyers are loving dual cab utes.