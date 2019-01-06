Menu
First ever Food and Groove Fridays on January 4 at City Park in Pialba - Cheryl Virgo, Jenny Russell and Bindi Gleeson.
First ever Food and Groove Fridays on January 4 at City Park in Pialba - Cheryl Virgo, Jenny Russell and Bindi Gleeson. Annie Perets

Community

Thousands come to launch of grooving event

Annie Perets
by
6th Jan 2019 5:20 PM
GIRL pals Cheryl Virgo, Jenny Russell and Bindi Gleeson are self-proclaimed "Soul City groupies."  

So when they heard the beloved band was playing at the first Food 'n' Groove Fridays event, their weekend plans were set.   

"Wherever they go, we go," Ms Gleeson said.    

Food 'n' Groove Fridays is a new weekly free event on the Fraser Coast calendar which combines food, music and a vibrant atmosphere.   

It will run weekly from 4pm to 9pm at City Park in Pialba until Easter.

  With the first event focusing on international cuisine, Soul City Manager Andre Carpenter used the opportunity to dive into German hot dogs prior to the band's set.  

"There's very few free open-air events around and it's fantastic to see this area used in this way," Mr Carpenter said.    "Something like this was definitely needed."  

Thousands of people attended Friday's event.  

You can experience it in the parkland behind the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre.   

