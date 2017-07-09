Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

MORE than half a million dollars will be invested into the Mary Poppins building to continue the revitalisation works that started this year.

About $660,000 will go towards structural works on the building, which include a repainting, fixing water-damaged rooms and removing asbestos, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council unanimously voted on the project.

The money is part of the $1.58 million budget for the Maryborough Portside Cultural Precinct Project, which aims to make the precinct an "arts and culture centre" for

Funding for the project is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Works to replace the building's roof and interior woodwork started in May.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said it was a worthwhile investment to conserve a historically significant building.

"It's a really important building that is nationally significant," Cr Seymour said.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was a worthwhile investment to keep acknowledging the history and significance of the building.