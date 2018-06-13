Thousands expected at the Teebar rodeo

HORSE SPORTS: It is the weekend when thousands of Fraser Coast residents and visitors cause Teebar's population to explode.

The Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft is one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends on the local sporting calendar.

Dean Weller will supply bulls for the rodeo, which will cap an enormous day of action in the ring.

Champion riders from the National Rodeo Association will use the event to chase points in the championship, while some of the best campdraft competitors will be on show. A full 16-event rodeo from 9am and from 6.30am a four-event campdraft will run until 4.30pm on Saturday.