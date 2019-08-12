Thousands feast on Hervey Bay's best at seafood fest

Kerry Tatchell and Jane Lamont wearing clam hats made by event organiser Elaine Lewthwaite at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival on Saturday

Kerry Tatchell and Jane Lamont wearing clam hats made by event organiser Elaine Lewthwaite at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival on Saturday Cody Fox

FOR more than two decades, Susan Harrison has watched the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival transform into the pinnacle event it is today.

The festival's administration manager estimated the annual event attracted more than 8000 visitors to Hervey Bay.

It was held yesterday from 10am-4pm at Fisherman's Park in Urangan Boat Harbour and taste buds were tantalised with seafood dishes while live music captured their ears.

DISH OF FISH: Guest Chef from Moda Tapas Brasa Brisbane Javier Codina. Cody Fox

While Ms Harrison said about 50per cent of people at the event in previous years came from outside the region.

"The highlight is definitely we have perfect weather and a crowd of happy people,” she said.

"At the first event 21 years ago, it was a very small event and we did all the catering ourselves. Now we have a long lunch and other stallholders as well as association stalls. There was someone in the long lunch who came from New Zealand and friends of ours who flew from Sydney.”

Ms Harrison said it made the weekend one of the busiest on the Hervey Bay calendar.

"I understand most of the accommodation in Hervey Bay is booked out,” she said.

"It has been an absolutely fantastic event which would not have been possible without our extraordinary 100 volunteers.”