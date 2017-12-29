Thousands flood to new waterslides

WITHIN one week of opening, WetSide's new waterslides have attracted more than 2000 children.

The $800,000 project, which officially opened last Saturday, has been constantly inundated with children of all ages excited to test out the two 9 metre tall rides which are an impressive 70 metres long.

Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said each day, the slides had attracted between 300-350 children and with $5 for 10 trips down either slide, it was a worthy project.

"Every time I have visited, there's been so many locals as well as tourists so it shows it's not just for visitors," he said.

"I'm really happy with the response and the thing is people are still getting used to it so it should increase in popularity."

With thousands expected to continue flowing through the park during the school holidays, Cr Everard said it exceeded his expectations.

"Anything which gives the kids some fun in Hervey Bay is something everyone will love," he said.

"Eventually numbers will level out but I think it will be something always enjoyed by locals and visitors."

Located inside WetSide Waterpark, the slides add yet another element of fun to the esplanade.

Right next door to the recently opened Pialba Adventure Playground, the two parks complement one another.

Cr Everard said he was keen for everybody to spend as much time at the water park as they possibly could.

"Hervey Bay is a great place to be and it's great to continually develop and see everyone happy."

The new waterslides have a height restriction of 1.2 metres for safety purposes.

The cost is $5 for 10 rides but WetSide remains free.