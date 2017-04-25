PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn service in Hervey Bay

THE Anzac spirit came alive as thousands gathered at Freedom Park in Hervey Bay to honour the fallen at the dawn service.

Residents from the very young to the very old cast aside morning chills to pay their respects to the men and women who have served, are serving and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in our name.

It was 102 years ago that thousands of brave soldiers landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, entrenching themselves in Australian history and this vivid memory was depicted through the words of those who spoke at the morning ceremony.

Thousands gather at Freedom Park in Hervey Bay for the dawn service. Alistair Brightman

The battle lasted for about eight months in which there was 26,111 Australian casualties, including 8141 men who lost their lives.

Ceremonies will continue throughout the day with the main parade starting at 9.15 in Hervey Bay and 9.30am in Maryborough.

