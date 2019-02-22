Menu
More than 2000 people have no power after a blackout hit Hervey Bay suburbs.
Thousands left without power after Hervey Bay blackout

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd Feb 2019 8:34 AM
MORE than 2000 people have been left without power after an unplanned outage in Hervey Bay.

Homes across Scarness, Pialba and Torquay have had no electricity since 6.30am on Friday morning.

About 2111 residents are understood to be affected.

Traffic lights along Boat Harbour Dr, including intersections between Bideford St, Torquay and Main St, Pialba, have also lost power.

Ergon Energy's Outage Finder states the reason for the loss of supply is due to "damage requiring emergency repairs”.

More to come.

