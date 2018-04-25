Thousands line streets of Maryborough for Anzac Day

Krystal Boulton marched with her grandfather, Vietnam veteran Rodney Boulton while wearing the miniatures of her uncle's medals, who also served his country overseas.

Krystal Boulton marched with her grandfather, Vietnam veteran Rodney Boulton while wearing the miniatures of her uncle's medals, who also served his country overseas. Carlie Walker

AN EMOTIONAL Anzac Day service unfolded in Maryborough on Wednesday morning as school children and veterans marched to honour Australia's fallen heroes.

While the memory of the Gallipoli campaign that marked the first Anzac Day 103 years ago was fresh in the minds of those gathered, other conflicts were also remembered and commemorated.

Decorated Maryborough captain Jason Scanes laid a wreath in honour of those who served in Afghanistan, where he also served from 2011 to 2012.

Last week the RSL chief executive held a one-man vigil outside Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's Brisbane electorate office, fighting to bring his Afghani interpreter Hassan to Australia.

He told the Chronicle Hassan had saved his life on several occasions and now he wanted to return the favour.

After being assured that he would have answers within the next few weeks, he was able to return home in time for Anzac Day services this week.

In addition to the wreath laid for Afghanistan, Solomon Holmes and Gavin Hoad paid tribute to those who served in other recent conflicts.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph by local schools, the War Widows Guild and the police service and many others.

Maryborough's Des Hansen joined the armed forces when he was 17 years and served his country for 22 years.

He was thrilled to see so many people attend the service at the cenotaph.

"It's beautiful," he said.

Councillor Anne Maddren addressed those gathered.

There were hymns played during the service and a performance of the bagpipes were also part of the ceremony.

It ended with the performance of the Last Post.