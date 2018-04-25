Young and old gather to remember the fallen in Maryborough

WEARING the much-loved hat her grandfather wore during his war service was the special way one Maryborough girl paid tribute to the fallen on Anzac Day.



As the Last Post sounded through the quiet streets of Maryborough yesterday, thousands of people stood silently, reflecting on the sacrifice of generations of soldiers.



Both young and old were gathered to pay tribute, from six-year-old Lakaya Clark to 94-year-old World War Two veteran Len Alverson.



Lakaya was wearing her grandfather Ted's slouch hat.



He died 14 years ago, so she never got to meet the man whose legacy means so much to her family.



Her father Philip said that made it especially important to keep his father;s memory alive.



Ted served in conflicts in Timor and Malaysia during his 26 year service.



Wearing the hat that symbolised her grandfather's service, Lakaya laid a bouquet of flowers in his memory at Maryborough cenotaph among the other tributes.



"It was his hat and everything on there is still what he had on their 14 years ago when he passed," Philip said.



Mr Alverson enlisted to join the war effort on his 18th birthday in 1942.



He served in Papua New Guinea.



Mr Alverson said Anzac Day was an important occasion.



"It's very nice to see such a roll up of young people," he said.



World War Two veteran Len Alverson at the Anzac Day ceremony in Maryborough. Carlie Walker