Thousands locked out of Suncorp after Ticketek fail

Thousands of patrons have been left locked outside Suncorp Stadium as Ticketek experienced technical difficulties with tickets.

The NRL's Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders game kicked off at 6.50pm despite long lines remaining outside the stadium.

Trying to get into Suncorp. Game starts in 4 minutes and we’re hardly moving. Disaster. #NRLStormRaiders pic.twitter.com/gxgrN7MO2i — Amy Price (@amyprice21) October 16, 2020

Suncorp Stadium said they were aware of the issue and worked quickly to resolve them.

"We are aware of an issue with some mobile tickets and are working hard to resolve this now," they said on social media.

"Ticketek will send all patrons with mobile tickets an email with their tickets attacked."

"Please download and use these email EzyTickets on entry."

With about 39,000 people expected to watch the preliminary final live, around 20,000 were locked out as the game was set to begin.

Angry customers took to Ticketek's social media to share their disappointment with the company.

"Wish we could access our tickets to get into the NRL final right now!!!!! Stuck outside the stadium with 100's of others not able to get our mobile tickets. Now going to miss kick off," one wrote.

"Would just love to be able to watch the semis with the tickets I purchased, but no Ticketek site is down and nobody available to take calls," said another.

It is believed Suncorp Stadium allowed patrons to enter without tickets being scanned.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Suncorp Stadium apologised for the inconvenience the technical difficulty caused.

"Suncorp Stadium apologises sincerely to our patrons for the failure of the Stadium's ticketing system due to a National outage which created delays on entry to tonight's NRL Preliminary Final," the statement read.

"The Stadium worked to ensure that we had everyone in within 7-8 minutes after kick-off."

"This situation has never occurred in 17 years of the Stadium's operation."

"We are working with our ticketing agent to identify the cause of the issue and to put measures in place to ensure this situation does not occur again. "

Update: they let everyone in without scanning tickets and barely a bag check. Missed two tries and a wine, but I’m here. #NRLStormRaiders pic.twitter.com/b29TSHhpps — Amy Price (@amyprice21) October 16, 2020

