Thousands of bass fingerlings released into Lake Lenthall

Jack De Pasqualle keeps the boat trim while Danny Robertson releases Australian Bass fingerlings into Lake Lenthall watched by Deborah Robertson

Jack De Pasqualle keeps the boat trim while Danny Robertson releases Australian Bass fingerlings into Lake Lenthall watched by Deborah Robertson Contributed

THOUSANDS of Australian Bass fingerlings have been released into Lake Lenthall as part of an annual restocking program to rejuvenate the fish population.

The fingerlings were released by members of the Fraser Coast Fish Stocking Association on Saturday in conjunction with Wide Bay Water and Waste Services as part of National Water Week.

Since 2007 the association has stocked the lake with more than 619,000 fingerlings, including 143,955 barramundi, 412,910 Australian bass, 61,430 golden perch and 1,000 silver perch.

The bass fingerlings are released into Lake Lenthall during the restocking program. Contributed

President of the Fraser Coast Fish Stocking Association Jack De Pasqualle said it would take four to six years for the fingerlings to grow.

"They are slow to grow but an exciting fish to catch," Mr De Pasqualle said.

"This financial year the association stocked the lake with 14,182 Australian bass and 14,364 barramundi."

Association members regularly take the fingerlings into the upper reaches of the lake to let them go in reed beds and under lillies.

As well as ensuring fish populations survive longer, deputy mayor Darren Everard said they also help maintain water quality in the lake.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council, through Wide Bay Water and Waste Services, provides funding annually to assist the association restock the lake with native fish species," Cr Everard said.

Lake Lenthall is a council-managed recreation area which is a popular destination for day visitors and campers.

The lake is recognised locally and regionally as a renowned Australian Bass and Barramundi fishery.