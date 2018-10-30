Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack De Pasqualle keeps the boat trim while Danny Robertson releases Australian Bass fingerlings into Lake Lenthall watched by Deborah Robertson
Jack De Pasqualle keeps the boat trim while Danny Robertson releases Australian Bass fingerlings into Lake Lenthall watched by Deborah Robertson Contributed
News

Thousands of bass fingerlings released into Lake Lenthall

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Australian Bass fingerlings have been released into Lake Lenthall as part of an annual restocking program to rejuvenate the fish population.

The fingerlings were released by members of the Fraser Coast Fish Stocking Association on Saturday in conjunction with Wide Bay Water and Waste Services as part of National Water Week.

Since 2007 the association has stocked the lake with more than 619,000 fingerlings, including 143,955 barramundi, 412,910 Australian bass, 61,430 golden perch and 1,000 silver perch.

 

The bass fingerlings are released into Lake Lenthall during the restocking program.
The bass fingerlings are released into Lake Lenthall during the restocking program. Contributed

President of the Fraser Coast Fish Stocking Association Jack De Pasqualle said it would take four to six years for the fingerlings to grow.

"They are slow to grow but an exciting fish to catch," Mr De Pasqualle said.

"This financial year the association stocked the lake with 14,182 Australian bass and 14,364 barramundi."

Association members regularly take the fingerlings into the upper reaches of the lake to let them go in reed beds and under lillies.

As well as ensuring fish populations survive longer, deputy mayor Darren Everard said they also help maintain water quality in the lake.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council, through Wide Bay Water and Waste Services, provides funding annually to assist the association restock the lake with native fish species," Cr Everard said.

Lake Lenthall is a council-managed recreation area which is a popular destination for day visitors and campers.

The lake is recognised locally and regionally as a renowned Australian Bass and Barramundi fishery.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fcenvironment fcfishing fish restocking fraser coast lake lenthall
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Donations and volunteers needed for Christmas Care Packs

    Donations and volunteers needed for Christmas Care Packs

    Community TAM Geritz's goal is to see every soldier serving receive a little Christmas cheer each year.

    • 30th Oct 2018 3:31 PM
    Tinana kindy gets drawing for Craftfest

    Tinana kindy gets drawing for Craftfest

    Whats On Competition entries go to serving troops

    • 30th Oct 2018 2:50 PM
    Public backlash to ‘crap’ Centrelink plan

    premium_icon Public backlash to ‘crap’ Centrelink plan

    Opinion Advocates have compared it to sacking nurses only to rehire them

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    Local Partners