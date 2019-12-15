Menu
The havoc Friday's thunderstorm wrecked across Boonooroo. Picture courtesy of Boonooroo Golf Course and Tavern.
Thousands of Coast residents lose power in storm

Jessica Lamb
15th Dec 2019 1:19 PM
NOT only did the wild weather from Friday's thunderstorm topple trees, it left more than 2000 customers across the region without power.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said a power outage happened during a lighting strike about 3.40pm on Friday.

<<READ MORE ABOUT FRIDAY'S STORM>>

Crews had the lights back on for the 549 customers affected in Poona, Maryborough, Tuan, Boonooroo and Maroom by about 9.15pm.

Another outage which affected 1431 customers in Maryborough, Pialba, Torquay, Bunya Creek, Poona, Boonooroo, Tuan, Scarness, Urangan and Urraween left 1431 customers without power for more than three and a half hours from 5.30pm that day.

An Ergon Energy spokesman explained the stoppage occurred after the storm passed over Maryborough and there was a safety trip at the Susan River feeder, the main feeder into the region.

The Chronicle understands debris, perhaps fallen tree branches, hit powerlines during the storm and this created an arc which can damage the network, so the trip cut supply.

