Thousands of dollars in stolen products seized in Bundy CBD

Thousands of dollars in stolen products were located in the car of four Maryborough women yesterday.

FOUR women have been charged after police found thousands of dollars in products stolen from Hinkler Central Shopping Centre and the Bundaberg CBD.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Timothy Clark said the four Maryborough women had stolen items estimated to be worth between $3000 and $4000 including perfumes, clothing, toys, stationery and alcohol from at least 14 businesses in the area.

Sen Const Clark said police would allege the women arrived in Bundy about noon yesterday and then spent five to six hours nabbing items from shops including Smiggle, Kmart, Chippindall's Newsagency, Dusk, Cotton On and Just Jeans, and storing them in their car.

"We received information from members of the public of a stealing offence that was occurring in the CBD and we've managed to track them down using the Bundaberg City Safe cameras," Snr Const Clark said.

"We had four females and in total there are eight charges, most of those charges are stealing charges and there's also some other charges in relation to the them."

He said the other charges involved drug offences.

The City Safe cameras were installed more than two years ago, and Sen Const Clark said they played a large role in police finding the women as quickly as they did.

"We've actually been lucky enough in Bundaberg to have the City Safe cameras throughout the entire CBD," he said.

"We're very fortunate enough that once we realised the time and date that these females were stealing in the CBD, we managed to track down the vehicle and we've managed to utilised those cameras where we were able to get a vehicle in behind that car and intercept it straight away."

Police are working through the items to identify what stores they were stolen from so they can be returned.

"Coming into the Christmas period, obviously the busier period now, there's obviously more foot-traffic going through these businesses, the businesses are now being made aware that the property is missing and they're coming to light that the stealing offences have occurred," he said.

"Just be mindful that it is the busy season now with Christmas and New Year's coming and just be mindful of whose in your shop and what they're walking out with."

At this stage, Sen Const Clark said there was enough footage from the City Safe cameras and CCTV from Hinkler Central to investigate the matter further without public assistance.

The women are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in the new year.