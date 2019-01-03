Thousands of litres of ice cream sold over summer holidays

SCOOP EXTRAVAGANZA: Planet 72 Ice Creamery owner Dallas Harch has sold more than 2.5 tonnes of ice cream - about the weight of two cars - since last Friday.

DALLAS Harch has lost track of just how many scoops have been going out the door these hectic school holidays.

The owner of Torquay's popular Planet 72 Ice Creamery said on Friday he had sold about 2500L of ice cream in two weeks.

By yesterday, he and the crew had gone through 3350L, or 2.3 tonnes, of ice cream.

"That weighs about as much as two small cars,” Mr Harch said.

The recent sales are nudging the record for the most amount of ice cream Mr Harch has sold over a set number weeks in the 13 years he's worked out of the Esplanade store.

His business is one of many celebrating a welcome boost thanks to an influx of tourists visiting Hervey Bay this school holidays.

He said more families had also taken up residence in the Bay permanently which had helped to improve customer numbers over the years.

"It's always busy for us at this time of the year, but the weather has definitely played a part too,” Mr Harch said.

The road to becoming a small business success story, with queues out the door even in off-peak periods, wasn't an easy one.

With the ice creamery open every day until 10.30pm, even on public holidays, Mr Harch said a lot of sacrifices had to be made.

"When we first bought the place there were times where we'd miss Christmas and other public holidays that other people would normally celebrate,” he said.

"We really had to work hard.

"What I would say to those people looking to get into the hospitality industry is that it's not an industry you just 'have a go' at.

"You've got to make the sacrifices that have to be made with the long hours and the opening times, the public holidays.”