GO TIME: A collection of Hervey Bay's touch football players at their final training sessions before the Junior State Cup, which starts today. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Thousands of young touch footy players ready to go

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Jul 2018 11:11 AM

TOUCH: Hervey Bay Touch Association will field nine teams as the Junior State Cup starts this morning.

Thousands of junior touch football players from as far north as Mackay, south to Tweed and west to Roma and Emerald, will participate in the 23rd annual competition.

It is the seventh time the Junior State Cup, arguably the biggest event on both Queensland Touch's and Fraser Coast's calendars. Male and female teams will compete in five age groups, with up to 21 fields at the Tavistock St complex in action at any one time.

Tavistock St will be closed between Boundary Rd and McFie Park from 6.30am to 6.30pm on each of the three days of competition, with the first games to start at 8am.

Hervey Bay will field two teams in each of the male and female under-10s competition, one each in the male and female U12s and U14s comps, and the U16 Girls.

Pool games will be played from today until Saturday morning, with the finals to be held Saturday afternoon. The popular relay will be held about noon tomorrow.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

