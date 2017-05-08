Thousands raised for family of Tiaro crash victims

IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017.

CLOSE friends of the Walker family who lost two siblings in a crash south of Tiaro have exceeded their goal of raising $25,000 to pay for funeral and medical costs.

30-year-old Sarah and 22-year-old Daniel were killed in a horrific crash on the Bruce Hwy over Easter, and two other passengers were left seriously injured.

Sarah's teenage son Sam and Daniel's friend Peter Knowles were travelling in the car at the time of the crash, and now must grieve for their lost loved ones, and recover from their extensive injuries.

On top of the money raised through a GoFundMe page set up by family friend Lena Mannerstrale, Sue Anderson, who was also close to the family, hosted a fundraiser on Sunday at Childers that raised thousands more for the grieving family.

Sarah's boyfriend Victor Bossley, 28, told the Chronicle although he and the family were going through an incredibly tough time, knowing so many people were there in support made a huge difference.

"[The event] was pretty heartbreaking but still it was pretty special to see everyone pull together, it made me feel supported," Victor said.

"It was a nice atmosphere with good scenery, it was what Sarah and Daniel would have wanted, it was brilliant."

Victor was living with Sarah and Sam at the time of the crash, and described the Walker children as "gentle, loving souls".

"They never wished harm on anybody, they were full of love," he said.

"It's beautiful to see such a terrible thing bring so many people together.

"We are so incredibly thankful, the whole family is."

To donate to the Walker family GoFundMe, click here.

To donate to help Peter Knowles, click here.